Gearóid Farrelly guide for the week ahead.

Things To Do This Week SUNDAY 14th MAY - SAT 20th MAY

My cat has the runs. It’s not too bad because we trained her to use the toilet.

She might be hung over.

Hard day - bath gin and tonic - third one. Which went missing.

Then 2 hours later the cat was quiet and she was in the bathroom in a panic because she had done something on the bathroom mat. She seemed as horrified as we were because she has never had an accident. She was just looking at us as if to say “it just fell out”.

Normally she uses the loo.



But she was on it all day yesterday - waaaaaaaw — sloshing sound.

Festivals

This sounds brilliant Pets in the City, brought to you by Dublin City Council and supported by the DSPCA and King of Paws,

Today Smithfield is being turned into pet paradise. Grooming, Microchipping, Dog agility workshops. Reptile corner i don’t know how that is going to work. Presume they’re in tanks. You’re not going to walk by and see a boa constrictor with a lead dangling out of it’s mouth and an old lady looking for her poodle.



So if you have a pet get down there… and if you’re walking through there in the morning be careful you don’t stop in anything.

Podcast recommendation this week is “The West Wing Weekly”

Josh Malina who used to play Will Bailey on the west wing who was sort of the replacement for rob loew. They revisit each episode and they are on season 3 now but if you’ve been meaning to watch it do but take your time and listen to this its absolutely brilliant.

Gigs

David O Doherty is In Vicar Street tonight Natalie imbruglia is there Monday and Limmy is there with His book tour on thursday.

The Cranberries are in the Bord Gais Theatre on thursday and of course they have a new record “Something else”

The Chastitute continues it’s run at the Gaiety

Deirdre O’Kane is at the Everyman in Cork on Friday and PJ Gallagher is there on Saturday.

Theatre box showcase runs all week at the Theatre royal in waterford.

If you’re in Belfast on wednesday “An Evening with Sir Michael Parkinson” is at the Belfast opera house. He’ll be in conversation with his son Mike and there will be archive footage etc.

The Dinan school of Ballet present “The Little Mermaid” at glory in ennis on thursday and friday which will be absolutely adorable. A dance recital of an actual show is a good idea. because it ends.

I remember when I used to get dragged to my sister’s Irish dancing competitions. They just kept going. She was brutal as well, she was about as graceful as a hippo falling down stairs. I think she came third in a competition that only had two people.

If you’re listening and you know any of my sisters i’d really appreciate you not passing on that critique.

Tickets

The National will be in vicar street on 17 & 18 of September Tickets are on sale this coming friday at 9am from all the usual places.

On Netflix

Season 12 of “It’s Always sunny in Philidelphia” has arrived on netflix

Film wise White House Down has arrived. It’s a bit of dumber version of Olympus has fallen.

The new season of “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” with land on friday. (Ellie kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and carol kane)

Cinema

“Alien Covenant” is out. I have never seen any of the alien films. I read the synopsis but I got bored. Michael Fassbender is in it though. Also the new tom Hanks movie The circle which is about a woman who starts working at a tech company and becomes involved with a mysterious man.

In Real Life Telly

If you are a fan of Eastenders you will love this. There is a spin-off series staring tonight at 9:30 and it is set in Ireland. It’s 6 episodes and it follows Kat and Alfie as they search for Kat’s long lost son.

Big stars on board too - Angeline Ball, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Fionnuala Flanagan

Redwater starts on RTE1 tonight at 9:30.

