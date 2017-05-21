Things To Do This Week SUNDAY 21th MAY - SAT 27th MAY

Festivals

Ballymaloe Litfest finishes today. If you haven’t been there check it out there are demos panel discussions and lovely food.

International Lit Fest Dublin is running this week. Ill be hosting the Headstuff lectures as part of it in Smock Alley and we have

- Pat McCabe, Eithne ShortHall, Claire Hennessey and Will Self.

Lots of other events running so check out ILFDublin.com

Podcast recommendation this week is “Mystery Show”

If you liked Missing Richard simmons this is another short series on a similar theme

Hosted by Starlee Kine who solves mystery that cannot be solved by using the internet.

Author who had a succesful book and then a less successful book but saw a photo of britney spears carrying the second book out of a restaurant

How tall is Jake Gyllenhaal

Video Shop that closed

Gigs

The Beach boys minus Al Jardine, Brian Wilson or David Marks will be in Bord Gais Energy theatre. Mike Love.

Dermot and Dave are in Vicar Street on Saturday

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is in Bord Gais on Friday and Saturday

Neil Simon’s The Odd couple is in the Everyman in Cork on Friday

The workshop by Bernard Field is at the downhill theatre in Galway

(haunts audiences)

The Faerie Thorn is at the Theatre Royal Waterford on thursday (based on the book by Jane Talbot.

An evening with Diarmuid gavin is at the Roscommon arts centre on Friday - Taking you on a romp through his adventures in the wonderful world of gardening.

Imelda May will be in the Bord Gais energy theatre for two night next week so still time to get your tickets.

If you want to plan further ahead.

Other tickets on sale include

- Chris Rock is on sale for 30th September 2017

- Adam lambert and Queen are on sale for 25 November 2017

On Netflix

Season 12 of “It’s Always sunny in Philadelphia” has arrived on Netflix

Film wise White House Down has arrived. It’s a bit of dumber version of Olympus has fallen.

The new season of “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” with landed on friday. (Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and carol kane)

Cinema

“Alien Covenant” is out. I have never seen any of the alien films. I read the synopsis but I got bored. Michael Fassbender is in it though. Also the new tom Hanks movie The circle which is about a woman who starts working at a tech company and becomes involved with a mysterious man.

“Snatched” is out and it stars Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn as Mother and Daughter. I will go to see this because it will be this or some alien crap.

In Real Life Telly

Tonight at 2am on sky atlantic the return of Twin Peaks. After a 26 year absence David Lynch’s seminal drama returns for a much-anticipated new series. Most of the original cast are back.

If you are a fan of Eastenders you will love this. There is a spin-off series staring tonight at 9:30 and it is set in Ireland. It’s 6 episodes and it follows Kat and Alfie as they search for Kat’s long lost son.

Big stars on board too - Angeline Ball, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Fionnuala Flanagan

Redwater starts on RTE1 tonight at 9:30.

Television: Twin Peaks Cinema: Snatched Netflix: The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Going Out: Dublin Lit Fest Podcast: Mystery Show

If there is something going on in your area you can email

whatson@todayfm.com