Gearoid Farrelly tell's us why festivals have gone too far and to give us top tips for the coming week.

Things To Do This Week SUNDAY 7 MAY - SAT 13 MAY

Podcast recommendation this week is“HERE IS THE THING WITH ALEC BALDWIN”

Alec Baldwin from 30 rock and knots landing.

Interview show and he has amazing guests like Michael Stipe, Debbie Reynolds, Chris Rock, John McEnroe, Debbie Reynolds and Megan Mullally.

136 episodes

My favourite bit is at the end when he gives them way too many compliments

The Deftones are in Vicar street on Tuesday and Wednesday

Bllly Ocean is in vicar street on friday and you can catch him in the cork opera house on thursday.

Mary Coughlan is vicar street on Saturday. My other half loves Mary Coughlan and I have met her a few times at gigs and it drives him insane. He still doesn’t come to my shows. I’m not his thing.

Russell Kane is in the Olympia in thursday.

The Chastitute continues it’s run at the Gaiety

Thursday and Friday “tell me on a sunday” is at the everyman in Cork.



Festivals

WellFest 2017 is taking place in Herbert park.

Yoga and bootcamp, HIIT - Bootcamp is for women who are in very good shape and men who are so unfit they are about to die.

Joe wicks, the Happy Pear, katherine thomas bootcamp.

Laughing yoga.. thats a lot of expectation.

“Wait til you meet sharon she’s a scream” i bet she’s not.

A festival is about getting your 5 burgers a day.

The Nualas are at the theatre royal on friday.

Me & my Girl is in the Belfast opera house from Tuesday.

Tickets

Nathan Carter will be playing the Iveagh Gardens on july 15th and tickets have gone on sale for that.

Also there isn’t a Dublin date but Bananarama have reformed and are doing a uk tour in November. They have never toured as this lineup.

Michael McIntyre is on sale for the 3Arena 8/9 june

On Netflix

Handsome: a netflix mystery movie. It’s a columbo style comedy. Jeff Garlin, Eddie Pepitone, Amy Sedaris, Adam Ray

Also Doctor foster was supposed to have been brilliant. Season 2 is starting soon and season 1 has just landed on Netflix.

Better Call Saul Season 3 has landed and Season 6 of Once upon a Time - that’s a fairytale fantasy thing …

Also Season 1 of the Netflix produced “Girl Boss” has arrived.

Cinema

A Dog’s Purpose hits cinemas this friday and stars Denis Quaid, Josh Gad and Britt Robertson.

The world does not need another film about dogs. For that matter they don’t need another Dennis Quaid movie.. he peaked at inner space. I can’ handle films about dogs. They’re always a

“Alien Covenant” is coming on Friday. I have never seen any of the alien films. Also the new tom Hanks movie The circle which is about a woman who starts working at a tech company and becomes involved with a mysterious man.

In Real Life Telly

This week it is dominated by the eurovision song contest. Will Brendan Murray qualify?

Have you heard the song “Dying To Try”.

There are two semi finals this week Tuesday and Thursday and then the final on Sunday. I miss the orchestra.

Dara and Ed’s Road To Mandalay - lads on tour - RTE1 10:15pm on thursday.

Also if you are sick of the world Murder, She Wrote is being re-run Monday to Friday at 7pm on ITV3. Surely as a young boy in Edenderry you dipped in to Cabot Cove.

In bed with her specs on reading one of her own books.

Also my favourite character was Eve Simpson she was the sex positive estate agent who was alway banging a the suspect.

There were 12 seasons of it so it’s going to be around for a while. Put your dinner on your lap and enjoy.

Television: Eurovision Song Contest Cinema: Alien Covenant Netflix: Handsome Going Out: Billy Ocean Vicar Street Get Your Tickets: Michael McIntyre 2018

whatson@todayfm.com