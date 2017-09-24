Gearoid Farrelly was live in studio this afternoon with his weekly guide of what to do, watch and listen to this week.

His top five is:

1.Podcast: Standard Issue

2.Gig: The Austrian Pink Floyd will be in the 3Arena on Wednesday

3. Comedy: Chris Rock will be at the 3Arena next Saturday Night

4.Festival: Westport Arts Festival starts on Wednesday.

5. Netflick : Season Two Of Happy Valley

For a full list listen back here.....