Gearóids Guide
Gearoid Farrelly was live in studio this afternoon with his weekly guide of what to do, watch and listen to this week.
His top five is:
1.Podcast: Standard Issue
2.Gig: The Austrian Pink Floyd will be in the 3Arena on Wednesday
3. Comedy: Chris Rock will be at the 3Arena next Saturday Night
4.Festival: Westport Arts Festival starts on Wednesday.
5. Netflick : Season Two Of Happy Valley
For a full list listen back here.....
<iframe scrolling='no' class='' frameborder='0' height='60' style='width: 100% !important; height: 60px !important;' src='/cross_station_player/index.php?mediaType=podcast&id=77852&STATION_ID=5'></iframe>