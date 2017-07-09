Gearóids Guide: The Top Five
And here's this week's top 5!
- Cinema: Spiderman Homecoming
- Netflix:Gypsy
- Going Out: Lisa Hannigan
- Podcast: Earwolf
Listen back to hear more about the top five and to hear about some more things to do.
And here's this week's top 5!
Listen back to hear more about the top five and to hear about some more things to do.
Have you downloaded our shiny new app? It’s like a teeny tiny website in your hand providing a great listening experience, content to read on the go and the ability to contact your favourite shows live on air.