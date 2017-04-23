Gearóid Farrelly gives us his guide of what to do and what not to do in the week ahead.

Things To Do This Week SUNDAY 23rd-29th April

Vicar street Tonight Foil Arms and Hog and tomorrow night internet sensations Rose and Rosie play in vicar street. The handsome family are there on Thursday.

Tonight in the Olympia the repeal project presents and night in the key of 8.

With David Gray, Mary Black, Le Galaxie, Camille O’Sullivan, Wyvern Lingo, Roisin Ingle, Tara Flynn and Una Mullally.

Festivals

The Drogheda Arts Festival starts tomorrow and runs until May 1st.

http://droghedaartsfestival.ie/events/

The Punchestown festival runs from Tuesday to Saturday.. It’s all horses, food and big hats. Some of those hats are so big. I wonder do they have to use the disabled toilets..

Sigourney Fever at the LightHouse

Starting wednesday for the next two weeks the lighthouse cinema will be running a Sigourney Weaver festival.

Aliens, alien, Gorilla’s in the mist, Galaxy quest, The Ice Storm, Ghost Busters, The ice Storm Ghost Busters & Ghostbusters 2.

No copycat

If you’re about wexford Jestfest 2017 starts on Thursday and runs all weekend. Karl spain, Foil Arms and Hog, Niamh Marron, Fred Cooke, Niamh Marron, John Colleary, Me and then you’re doing a work in progress show. Full lineup is on jestfest.ie

Waiting for Godot runs in the abbey until 20th May

Noel coward’s Private Lives is running the Gate (divorced couple on honeymoon with their new spouses).

“The curious incident of the dog in the night time” is at the board gais theatre from tuesday to saturday. It’s the national theatre production of the book by Mark Haddon. I don’t know anything about it but apparently it is fabulous.

In cork the “right here right now” music festivals starts on friday with Interference at the Cork Opera House and It runs all over the bank holiday weekend.

Million Dollar Quartet is at the Opera House in Belfast

PJ Gallagher is back on the road and will be in Sligo @ Hawkswell theatre with his new show.

Seamus Ennis Centre in Naul have a great Lineup this friday, Gar Murran, Willa White and Danny O’Brien. Solid as a rock!

Podcast

“You must remember this” - Panoply hosted by Karina Longworth

Stories from old Hollywood. In the middle of an 11 part series of it on Charles Manson. It is brilliant. Have to thank Alison Spittle for that one.

Also I have a new episode this week with Carol Decker from T’Pau.

Last year virgin / surprise

I got so drunk.

If you haven’t heard Alec Baldwins “Here’s the thing”. He has great guests. If you’re new to it there is a live episode with Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally that is Brilliant.

Tickets

Texas have announced a new tour which starts in Dublin on 8th September in the olympia.

Pet Shop Boys are playing grand canal theatre on 5th & 6th Sept

Michael Bolton will be playing the 3arena 8th June and tickets are now on sale.

On Netflix

Season 3 of “Better Call Saul”

Girl Boss Season 1 has started I heard that’s not great.

I got a recommendation “Don’t trust the B in apt 23” - didn’t think i would like it. It is worth it for James Van Der Beek from Dawson Creek playing himself.

Hot Girls Wanted: Documentary series produced by Rashida jones.

Peppa Pig Season 4 is up which is good for anyone who has had to endure season 1 to 3 on a loop.

Cinema



“Peppa pig my first cinema experience” has arrived .. this sounds like it is a bleak docudrama but it’s actually for toddlers. This is ridiculous .. how can you hold a baby and a tray of nachos.

Fast and furious 8 - nobody cares

Guardians Of The Galaxy vol 2 - not for me

Smurfs is still on but apparently it’s muck.

In Real Life Telly

Sarah Millican: Outsider is on Channel 4 on friday at 10pm

Big Little Lies concludes on Monday night on Sky Atlantic @ 9PM but you can catch up on Sky on demand

You have watched this haven’t you

Reese witherspoon and Nicole kidman pooled their resources to make it. Based on the novel by Liane Moriarty.

Also tomorrow night the Panorama team are looking back at trumps first 100 days.

Will check the papers

Television: Prison Break Cinema: Guardians of the Galaxy Netflix: Better call Saul Going Out: “The Curious Incident of the dog in the Night time” BGE Get Your Tickets: Pet Shop Boys

