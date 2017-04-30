Are you at a loose end with how to spend that extra time this bank holiday weekend has given you? Gearoid Farrelly has you covered whether you want to get out and about or you want to sit in your car for 20 minutes listening to the end of a podcast...

Here's Gearoid's Top 5:

Television: Line Of Duty Cinema: A Dogs Life Netflix: Hot Girls Wanted Going Out: Iron Maiden Get Your Tickets: Neil @ Ardmore Pattern Festival

Listen back below for the full list!