Forget the floral headbands and tassled cardigans for the coming festivals.

Forget the glitter bums and glitter pits, they're so last year.

The day has come for GLITTER BOOBS....

We spoke to Charlotte Eastwood a professional body painter from The Gypsy Shrine, the people behind the boobdazzling phenomenon.

The glitter and gems stick on with stage glue – should last all day.

You start off naked on top – strategically place the diamante’s and gems.

Also known as ‘Disco Tits’ and ‘Boob Bejazzles’

We have yet to hear back from our 'Balljazzleing' suggestion.

If you think you have the frontage check out how to Boobjazzle here