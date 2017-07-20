Gogglebox Ireland is coming back for a third series and producers are looking for fresh faces to appear on the show.

Executive producer Darren Smith says that while the show is brilliantly funny, they're not necessarily searching for a bunch of comedians to take part.

Speaking to Dermot & Dave Darren said, 'It's not really 'funny down the pub' we're looking for. Accidentally funny is always funnier than being deliberately funny.'

He also revealed, 'We'd love a a nun or a member of the clergy but they've always proved to be quite elusive.'

They're also on the hunt for a brother and sister combo.

Could you give the Tully twins a run for their money?

All you have to do is mail casting@kiteentertainment.com, telling them a little bit about yourself, what TV you hate, who would be on the couch with you and where you live etc.