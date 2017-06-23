Because a mummified toe used in a cocktail has been returned safely.

This is just the most bizarre story we’ve seen all week:

According to TIME magazine:

A mummified human toe that is used in a specialty cocktail and was stolen last weekend from a bar in northern Canada has been returned safely, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The Downtown Hotel in Yukon's Dawson City reported the missing digit when a customer was believed to have made off with it after ordering a signature "Sourtoe" cocktail — whisky on the rocks, only the "rock" is a salt-cured human toe.

The suspect then returned the toe inside a package and according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police:

"Located inside the package was an apology letter, as well as the stolen toe," which was " believed to be in good condition,".

The quote from the hotel bar manager is our favourite part.

She said: "This was our new toe, and it was a really good one"

YOU MEAN YOU HAD OLD ONES TOO?

Imagine drinking one!!!.

"Eh barman this tastes like feet?"

“Why, thank you Sir!!!!!”

Do you want to see the offending toe?

Are you sure?

Okay here you go...

Well we did warn you!