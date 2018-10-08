Is there anyone chat show tycoon Graham Norton hasn't interviewed? Which means Graham and his producers have had their fair share of OTT requests.

He told the Daily Telegraph:

"We had someone once who required nine dressing rooms. But we managed it, and then in the afternoon someone from their team came running into the production office saying, “It’s a 911 situation. We need another dressing room.”

Graham continued: "We managed it but said, “Just out of interest, what’s it for?” Completely straight-faced: “They want to charge their phone.” That took our breath away. How somebody’s life gets to that point, where they cannot be in the same room as their phone, is beyond me. We live like animals, sharing rooms with charging phones."

WHAT NOTIONS!

