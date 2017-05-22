You may remember a few weeks back Al spoke to Susan from LittleHill Animal Rescue in Kildare, you can read back on the story here

Susan was looking to get over 6,000 hens re-homed by today, if they weren't re-homed they would be slaughtered!!!

These hens are only just over one year old, as is the norm in every commercial egg laying facility – they’re due to be slaughtered.

Good news though!! ALL of the hens were re-homed! YAY!

Susan said she could sleep for a week after getting them all re-homed.

Al caught up with Susan today, listen back here:

Great news for a Monday!