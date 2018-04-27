Guess Who: Dermot & Dave Have Been Photoshopped
It's no secret that Dermot & Dave are huge U2 fans.
Sure Dermot is legging it all the way over to Tulsa next week just to see their gig.
Aaaaaahhhhhh!!! I'm goin to see @U2 in Tulsa next week!! AAaaahhhhh!!!! Thanks @DaveTodayFM for letting me go! pic.twitter.com/SGMMn9lfa2— Dermot Whelan (@DermotTodayFM) April 27, 2018
That's dedication.
And now, thanks to Twitter, and in particular David Prendergast, we have some #DDU2 art to appreciate for the rest of our lives.
Bono and The Edge are looking a little bit different 🤔
Once you see this you cannot un-see it!
@DermotTodayFM @DaveTodayFM @TodayFM who’s is the better doppelgänger? #u2 pic.twitter.com/ChVMxuqtVF— David Prendergast (@daveythelips) April 27, 2018