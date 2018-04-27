You can't un-see this

It's no secret that Dermot & Dave are huge U2 fans.

Sure Dermot is legging it all the way over to Tulsa next week just to see their gig.

That's dedication.

And now, thanks to Twitter, and in particular David Prendergast, we have some #DDU2 art to appreciate for the rest of our lives.

Bono and The Edge are looking a little bit different 🤔

Once you see this you cannot un-see it!