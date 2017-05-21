This week on the Sunday Business Show, Conall was joined by the the Co-Directors of Ireland's newest designer activewear business, GYM + COFFEE.

Co-Founder, Niall Horgan told Conall that while the companies name may lead people to think otherwise, their business does not involve running a gym or a cafe.

GYM + COFFEE are in fact a brand athletic clothing and designer hoodies. The name is designed to speak to their target audience, which mainly consists of active gym goers and social coffee drinkers.

Niall and Karl told Conall that their new brand is designed to "encourage an active lifestyle".

The company had great success at the recent Well Fest in Herbert Park, Dublin where their hoodies flew of the shelves.

To find out more about the new brand , listen back to the podcast and if you want to check out the "athleisure" clothing and get your hands on a hoodie of your own then go tho their website via the following link: http://gympluscoffee.com/