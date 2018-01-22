He's the most streamed Irish artist in Ireland, and second most streamed in total behind, you guessed it, Ed Sheeran.

2017 was a massive year for the Irish producer/remixer/DJ, and he has just kicked off 2018 with another belter of a tune!

His latest offering 'My Reflection' is a more chilled offering full of synth, deep vocals and all the feels you'd associate with his music. Like who can forget 'P.Y.T' or 'Would I Lie To You'?

John will delight the UL Freshers in The Library, Limerick this Thursday (the 25th January), and hits Dublin on Easter Monday, April 2nd, where he will make The Olympia Theatre sweat!

We're off to wear our sunglasses in the rain...

