A group of hackers who released episodes from the new season of Orange is The New Black has said it has stolen 36 other TV series.

Last week a group known as 'TheDarkOverlord' uploaded eight episodes of the popular Netflix show after the streaming service refused to pay a ransom.

Website DataBreaches is now claiming it has proof that the hackers have stolen over three dozen other shows from Larson studios, who make programmes for channels such as Fox, CBS, FX and ABC.

According to the cyber security blog, shows such as It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, NCIS: Los Angeles and New Girl are now in the hackers possession.

Speaking to Dermot and Dave, Film and TV enthusiast Gordon Hayden explained how this happened: