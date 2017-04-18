There’s a grand stretch in the evenings now lads and to help us make the most of it we've thrown together a few suggestions to help get our pale skin some much needed sunlight.

Throw A Whopper BBQ For Family And Friends

Nothing says summer is here more than the smell of BBQs wafting from back garden to back garden on warm bright evenings.

Lash a load of burgers on the BBQ, crack open some cans, invite a load of sound people around and stick on some brilliant tunes.

We've even created the summeriest of summertime playlists for you to kick back and relax to.

Gobble Down Some Ice Cream At The Seaside

Ok, not everyone lives near the seaside, but any body of water will do.

Get yourself to the nearest lake, river, pier or beach and buy everyone involved a massive 99, dripping in strawberry sauce.

The messier the better!

Have A Picnic In The Park

This is a no brainer, it's easy to do, it's cheap and at the risk of sounding cheesy, it's a fun-filled day for all the family.

Whack a load of sambos and treats into a basket and bring a heap of games to the local park and you've got yourself a perfect Irish summers evening.

To top it all off, get a laod of Tropicana and add some sparkling water. Hey presto! You've got yourself some refreshing (child-friendly) glasses of bubbles.

Exactly like mimosas on a yacht, right?

.....Right?!

Make The Ultimate Back Garden Slip And Slide

This one requires a little more planning, but once you get going you'll be glad you tackled it!

You'll need a back garden with a hill and an outdoor tap, so you may need to gate crash a neighbours house.

Once you're in, layer a heap of heavy duty black bags along the hill and pour washing up liquid on the surface.

Aim a garden hose down the slide and Bobs-Yer-Uncle, you've got yourself a pretty decent slip and slide.

Of course you could also throw money at the problem and buy one, but that's cheating.

Be warned, not everyone will be a graceful slip-n-slider

