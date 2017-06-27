Today we talked about little things that annoy you...but shouldn’t. You know; those harmless things other people do because it’s a free country - but you get a flash of annoyance at the mention of it? As always, I went first (and got quite a lot of stick for some of these but what are you gonna do?!)

People who call their animals by human names

People who refer to themselves as “Mummy and Daddy” when talking about animals

The word “hubby”

The phrase “reach out”

Graduations for 4-year olds (I mean, PLEASE!!)

Anyway, variety is the spice of life and all that, and what boils one person’s blood wouldn’t phase the next in the slightest.

It turns out that I do a lot of things that annoy other people...and I bet you do too. Have a read!

“Hi Paula, we are 3 postman in the car off to work and we all agree letter boxes on the ground are the most annoying!”

“People eating with their mouths open! Boils my blood!” - Michael in Kilkenny'

“Paula it has to be people who post on Facebook things like "my life sucks" and then wait for people to ask what's wrong. Does my head in.!” – John, Cork

“People that say my other half. That really bothers me!” - Blackie the milk man '

“Sweetp, what gets my blood going on night out is selfie this and selfie that, video this and video that!” - Waterford Blaa

“It really drives me mad seeing people with those vapor things like some fashion accessory. And the fact they think it's ok to smoke them in public places and around children. Aghhhhhhhh!” - William

“Morning Paula- I know it's the wrong time of year to complain but my biggest pet peeve is "Xmas" for Christ sake, can you just not take time to spell it! I'd even take the American "holidays" better than Happy Xmas. There we go rant over, back to rational tolerant human being for rest of day!” - Helena in Cork

“Babe! It really grinds my gears when someone calls their partner that, it drives me crackers” - Catherine, Cork

“Paula,Shop assistants who instead of asking "Can I help you?" or ANY other phrase, ask "Are you okay?"...That's what you'd ask if somebody tripped and fell over...maybe it's just me?!” - Jim

“Morning Paula. One of the most annoying things is when people turn on the FULL heat in their cars and open windows at the same time, and ... you're the passenger that has to politely accept it!”

'”Paula what GRINDS MY GEARS is when you are paying for something in a shop and you hand the assistant the money and leave your hand out for the change and they bypass your hand leaving the money down on the counter. So rude.” - Laura in Ennis.

“Hi Paula, when shop assistants put money on the counter when you're holding out your hand even when you politely put it in their hand when it was held out! It's mean ! Aahahhahahahahhhhh!” – Claire in Galway

“Using Facebook like it's Google. Anyone know where I can buy etc - and people using it to tell us every movement of their kids. Feck off!”

“When the cord on my headphones get stuck somewhere, and the headphones get ripped out of my ears. Makes me furious!”

“Paula, people who stand too close in queues, when there is plenty of room.” - Ollie from Wexford

“People that don't say thanks when you hold a door open for them, you just want to close the door in their face” - The PP Boys

“Morning P. What really really really really grinds my gears is, when people comment with "faith in humanity restored" on stupid staged Facebook videos. So that person doing a fake good deed has wiped the memory of all the evil that has initially crushed the person’s faith in humanity. Come off it!!Elsewhere, hope u have a great day!” - Martin :-)

“You know annoys the sugar out of me Paula? When you go to the till in a petrol station and you’re buying a bottle of coke and the newspaper which is probably around 2.99 so you hand in a fiver and the assistant asks you any petrol or diesel. Ya, I got 2 euro and 1 cent of fuel!” - Al

“When someone checks in on Facebook in a pub - "Havin a great time with my girls" - if you were indeed having a great time why would be on your phone? Really annoys me!” - Tom in Galway

“Paula, it happens when you’re filling diesel and it automatically stops at "30.01" or "20.01" and the checkout lad makes ya break a 20 to pay the 1 cent. This has happened a few times. It's not that I'm cheap but it's about the principal. What happened to the Ireland we all grew up in when you’re told "you’re alright, don't worry about it" - that really grinds my gears!”

“Shop assistants who give back change balancing the coins on the notes ... when you have a purse in the other hand, how are you supposed to get the coins into the coin part of the purse without spilling everything on the floor?!” - Siobhan

“What REALLY grinds my gears is when people say "now I've paid, my bill are up to date" when ringing through to me in work before they want something done. THANK YOU for following the laws I suppose??”

“I hate when people say I’ve DONE Australia, Asia etc. when talking about their travels!”

“When I’m in the car with my girlfriend and she finds it a bit warm so she’ll ask me to roll down my window, even though she has her own window. She doesn’t want to wreck her hair, you see! I still love her though!”

“Morning Paula, little things I hate - FEET. I hate FEET. Open toe sandals, flip flops all these things I loathe. And people who say 'but I've nice feet' no u don't. No-one does!” - Andy

“Paula,what frustrates me is the people who hold up the progression/overtaking lane on the motorway, coasting along with a mile of open road in front of them and a mile of traffic behind then!!And then the scolding look you get when you undertake!”

“D'ya know what drives me spare, people who say Twidder instead of Twitter and the like, it's the letter T not feckin D.. Aaaargh” - B in Kerry

“People stopping to have a chat with each other just as they step off the escalator Paula...just MOVE ON! Wrecks my head!”

“Hey Paula – people putting up happy Birthday statuses on Facebook to their 3 year old kid. "Wanna wish my Chantelle a pure daycent third birthday, luvs hurr bones". Oh I didn't realise 3 year olds can log into Facebook and read your stuff!”

“Paula I fractured my wrist on Thursday- everything is annoying me!! Doors that open inwards, mainly people not looking where they’re going and will walk into you. Kids running around you while their parents look on for fun. Trying to put the shopping in the bag while person is holding out change and not helping! I could go on!” – T, Cork

“What annoys the bejesus out of me is paying for stuff at a cashier and they throw the change down on the counter. I had the decency to hand them the money, the least they can do is hand it back. And smile for goodness sake!” - Daniel O Connell Aran Islands

“People who stop at roundabouts when there's nothing coming. People who take forever to register that the light has gone green. People who turn shopping trolleys sideways, blocking the aisle while they read the entire side of a bag of sugar...!” - Ollie from Wexford