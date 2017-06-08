Harry Styles is coming to Dublin in 2018.

The One Direction star has added 56 new dates in 2018 to his sold-out world tour, which now includes a Dublin date at 3Arena on 16 April.

The new dates will be supported by Kacey Musgraves (U.S. and Canada), Warpaint (Asia) and Leon Bridges (South America and Mexico), with special guests for Europe and Australia to be announced soon.

The first leg of Harry Styles Live On Tour sold out in record time and kicks off in September 2017.

All tickets go on sale Friday June 16 on Ticketmaster.