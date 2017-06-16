So, Barack Obama inducted Jay Z into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame last night.

All very nice and well deserved. The ceremony took place at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

Barack was not present but tweeted a dropbox link to his induction speech where he said some lovely things about the rapper.

HOWEVER... we think he may have just revealed the sex of Beyonce and JayZ's twins.

Have a look:

"Jay and I are also fools for our daughters. Although, he's going to have me beat when those two twins show up..."

There you have it... they're girls! Obama never lies.