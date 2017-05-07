Just over one year ago Art McArdle joined Team SBS when he has on the Sunday Business Show telling Conall about his High Efficiency Solid Fuel Heating System.

Since then Art McArdle has become a Dragons Den winner receiving a €60,000 investment in his ‘Heat Hero’ solid fuel water circulation product.

Delighted that Art accepted my offer! This will be a great addition to #TeamEleanor! #DragonDen @StobartGroup pic.twitter.com/W1cjBmlE9l — Eleanor McEvoy (@Eleanor_McEvoy) April 23, 2017





Art secured his €60,000 investment in exchange for a 32% share of his ‘Heat Hero’ product to dragon and energy sector specialist, Eleanor McEvoy in an exchange with dragons which sparked some memorable TV moments during the show.

The High Efficiency open vented Solid Fuel Heating System can save you up to 30% of your heating bills.

To find out more about Heat Hero and how it could save you money listen back to the podcast and check out their website on: http://heathero.ie/