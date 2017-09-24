So last week on the show we launched the idea that Hector would learn enough Polish in a week to be able to call a hotel and book a room. With the amazing help of Lily Orlovska from Languages Unlimited he gave it a bash today!

So many of you up and down the country are taking part in dares and challenges and later on in the show we spoke to the amazing Michelle Hanlon from Dundalk who had over 100 brides marching through Carlingford and then back for a full on wedding function. Keeping the Wedding Dress Wednesday dream alive!

Text DARE TO 50300 to donate €4.00 Text costs €4. Irish Cancer Society will receive a minimum of €3.25. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278