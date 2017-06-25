Fergal Quinn joined Conall on the Sunday Business Show this week to tell the interesting story about the pivoting of his family business.

Originally Fergal and his brother Kevin were in the pubs and nightclub industry however they made a serious change when they changed their focus and founded HenandStagSligo.ie.

The brothers wanted to focus on attracting more people to Sligo and in doing so boost their own businesses too.

HenandStagSligo.ie. are a party package company for booking, you guessed it Hen and Stag parties in Sligo.

Along with being based in the beautiful west coast the company also has some of the most original Hen Party Ideas and Stag Party Ideas that you will ever hear.

These include things like "Life Nude Painting" for the ladies and "Airsoft" for the men.

Fergal also spoke to Conall about the results of Brexit, which had a serious impact on the business as over 60% of their customers come from the U.K, mostly Northern Ireland.

