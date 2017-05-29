According to the listeners of The Early Breakfast

Yesterday, I took my first dip of the year in the sea in North County Dublin and it was fantastic! So refreshing and so lovely and warm (honestly, it was!)

I didn’t exactly stay in for long – I got too hot while running and just jumped in to cool down...bliss! Here’s the evidence (it is me, I promise!) 

 

I put this on Instagram (paulamacsweeney) and Shane texted in to the show this morning and said he had a little chuckle at the pic...I'm not sure whether it's because I'm still half-dressed or because the quality is so rubbish, but I’m glad he enjoyed! I really love sea swimming and wanted to find out more places I could go. There are some beautiful places in Ireland to swim!

And for those of you thinking it’s far too cold for a swim in Ireland, you have no excuses – this little lady is heading off to brave the waves before school! –

 

“Myrtleville in Cork is the best place to swim. On my way there now. Toes in the water for ten past six!” - Mae age 10

 

  • “Ballybunion and Banna Strand in Kerry!” - Jacky in Mayo

 

  •  “Jumping and diving in Howth in summer months is something I still do in my 30s! Come on out one of the days and I’ll show you!”

 

  •  “Hi Paula - the Pollock Holes in Kilkee Co Clare - they are holes in the rocks that fill up when the tide is in and they are like mini swimming pools! Good morning to ye!” - Al the trucker

 

  •  “Salterstown Pier in Co Louth!” - Andrew

 

  • “Paula the best beach in Ireland is Rossbeigh in Kerry. Went camping there 3 years ago – myself, the wife and the 6 kids!  It was 31 degrees and we lit a bonfire from drift wood and then straight into the sea next morning  to clear head. Magic!” - Beamo

 

  •  “Morning Paula! I would like to nominate Fenit, just 7 miles outside Tralee for the best sea-swim. The natural beauty of the Slieve Mish Mountains combined with the Lighthouse and the Marina. The natural and man-made amenities qualify as one idyllic paradise!” - Sean in Tralee.

 

  •  Hi Paula. Dogs Bay in Co.Galway - Google it. It's ammmmmazing!”

 

  •  “Hi P. Hook Lighthouse in Co Wexford - you'll find a large natural rock pool filled at mid to high tide. People will be looking on though, beware of the audience!”

 

  •  “Has to be Port Arthur up in Gweedore Donegal. It's the most amazing beach ever.” - Colin in Kildare.

 

  •  “Keem Bay on Achill Island!”  - Tom Healy up Mayo!

 

  • Dog's Bay in Galway is just heaven”

 

  •  “Sweet pea, Claggan Island and Shraigh Beach in Belmullet Co Mayo are the nicest places to swim!” 

 

  • “Morning Paula, swam for the first time in 20 years at Ballybunion - forgot how nice it was! Think I will have to get back down as often as I can now! Also had dolphins/porpoises close to the shore yesterday!” - J from limerick

And a little off-topic but relates to the above text and made me LOl:

“Hey P, I rang Dingle Seaworld yesterday and they recorded my call for training...porpoises lol!” - Tony the Artist'

 

  •  "Solomon’s Hole, Hook, Co Wexford!"

 

  • P, have you ever jumped off the Guillamene, Tramore, Co Waterford?” – yep and it is brilliant!

 

  • “Finian’s Bay, Co Kerry. It’s favourite with surfers and bodyboarders, this spot is also good for swimmers!”

 

 

 

***Always be safe while sea swimming, and please visit the Irish Water Safety website for some tips on how to swim enjoyably and safely in the sea!