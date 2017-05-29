Yesterday, I took my first dip of the year in the sea in North County Dublin and it was fantastic! So refreshing and so lovely and warm (honestly, it was!)

I didn’t exactly stay in for long – I got too hot while running and just jumped in to cool down...bliss! Here’s the evidence (it is me, I promise!)

I put this on Instagram (paulamacsweeney) and Shane texted in to the show this morning and said he had a little chuckle at the pic...I'm not sure whether it's because I'm still half-dressed or because the quality is so rubbish, but I’m glad he enjoyed! I really love sea swimming and wanted to find out more places I could go. There are some beautiful places in Ireland to swim!

And for those of you thinking it’s far too cold for a swim in Ireland, you have no excuses – this little lady is heading off to brave the waves before school! –

“Myrtleville in Cork is the best place to swim. On my way there now. Toes in the water for ten past six!” - Mae age 10

“Ballybunion and Banna Strand in Kerry!” - Jacky in Mayo

“Jumping and diving in Howth in summer months is something I still do in my 30s! Come on out one of the days and I’ll show you!”

“Hi Paula - the Pollock Holes in Kilkee Co Clare - they are holes in the rocks that fill up when the tide is in and they are like mini swimming pools! Good morning to ye!” - Al the trucker

“Salterstown Pier in Co Louth!” - Andrew

“Paula the best beach in Ireland is Rossbeigh in Kerry. Went camping there 3 years ago – myself, the wife and the 6 kids! It was 31 degrees and we lit a bonfire from drift wood and then straight into the sea next morning to clear head. Magic!” - Beamo

“Morning Paula! I would like to nominate Fenit, just 7 miles outside Tralee for the best sea-swim. The natural beauty of the Slieve Mish Mountains combined with the Lighthouse and the Marina. The natural and man-made amenities qualify as one idyllic paradise!” - Sean in Tralee.

Hi Paula. Dogs Bay in Co.Galway - Google it. It's ammmmmazing!”

“Hi P. Hook Lighthouse in Co Wexford - you'll find a large natural rock pool filled at mid to high tide. People will be looking on though, beware of the audience!”

“Has to be Port Arthur up in Gweedore Donegal. It's the most amazing beach ever.” - Colin in Kildare.

“Keem Bay on Achill Island!” - Tom Healy up Mayo!

“Dog's Bay in Galway is just heaven”

“Sweet pea, Claggan Island and Shraigh Beach in Belmullet Co Mayo are the nicest places to swim!”

“Morning Paula, swam for the first time in 20 years at Ballybunion - forgot how nice it was! Think I will have to get back down as often as I can now! Also had dolphins/porpoises close to the shore yesterday!” - J from limerick

And a little off-topic but relates to the above text and made me LOl:



“Hey P, I rang Dingle Seaworld yesterday and they recorded my call for training...porpoises lol!” - Tony the Artist'

"Solomon’s Hole, Hook, Co Wexford!"

“P, have you ever jumped off the Guillamene, Tramore, Co Waterford?” – yep and it is brilliant!

“Finian’s Bay, Co Kerry. It’s favourite with surfers and bodyboarders, this spot is also good for swimmers!”

@sweetpmac beautiful beaches in wexford and the wild Atlantic away but best swimming is Sandycove&the40ft #stairwaytoheaven #rejuvenating pic.twitter.com/nsqi7Xr8bd — Siobhain O'Shea (@sooshea) May 29, 2017

@sweetpmac Or if you're sensible and adventurous, the nuns beach in Ballybunion is to die for. Tide awareness a must. pic.twitter.com/HaHSiv8XWX — Jerry Lane (@JerryLane_) May 29, 2017

@sweetpmac Duncannon in Wexford, Paula. You can nearly walk across the harbour cause it's shallow for ages, and warm too in the summer😎 — john martin (@johnj2555) May 29, 2017

***Always be safe while sea swimming, and please visit the Irish Water Safety website for some tips on how to swim enjoyably and safely in the sea!