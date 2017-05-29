Here Are The Best Places To Sea Swim In Ireland
Yesterday, I took my first dip of the year in the sea in North County Dublin and it was fantastic! So refreshing and so lovely and warm (honestly, it was!)
I didn’t exactly stay in for long – I got too hot while running and just jumped in to cool down...bliss! Here’s the evidence (it is me, I promise!)
I put this on Instagram (paulamacsweeney) and Shane texted in to the show this morning and said he had a little chuckle at the pic...I'm not sure whether it's because I'm still half-dressed or because the quality is so rubbish, but I’m glad he enjoyed! I really love sea swimming and wanted to find out more places I could go. There are some beautiful places in Ireland to swim!
And for those of you thinking it’s far too cold for a swim in Ireland, you have no excuses – this little lady is heading off to brave the waves before school! –
“Myrtleville in Cork is the best place to swim. On my way there now. Toes in the water for ten past six!” - Mae age 10
- “Ballybunion and Banna Strand in Kerry!” - Jacky in Mayo
- “Jumping and diving in Howth in summer months is something I still do in my 30s! Come on out one of the days and I’ll show you!”
- “Hi Paula - the Pollock Holes in Kilkee Co Clare - they are holes in the rocks that fill up when the tide is in and they are like mini swimming pools! Good morning to ye!” - Al the trucker
- “Salterstown Pier in Co Louth!” - Andrew
- “Paula the best beach in Ireland is Rossbeigh in Kerry. Went camping there 3 years ago – myself, the wife and the 6 kids! It was 31 degrees and we lit a bonfire from drift wood and then straight into the sea next morning to clear head. Magic!” - Beamo
- “Morning Paula! I would like to nominate Fenit, just 7 miles outside Tralee for the best sea-swim. The natural beauty of the Slieve Mish Mountains combined with the Lighthouse and the Marina. The natural and man-made amenities qualify as one idyllic paradise!” - Sean in Tralee.
- Hi Paula. Dogs Bay in Co.Galway - Google it. It's ammmmmazing!”
- “Hi P. Hook Lighthouse in Co Wexford - you'll find a large natural rock pool filled at mid to high tide. People will be looking on though, beware of the audience!”
- “Has to be Port Arthur up in Gweedore Donegal. It's the most amazing beach ever.” - Colin in Kildare.
- “Keem Bay on Achill Island!” - Tom Healy up Mayo!
- “Dog's Bay in Galway is just heaven”
- “Sweet pea, Claggan Island and Shraigh Beach in Belmullet Co Mayo are the nicest places to swim!”
- “Morning Paula, swam for the first time in 20 years at Ballybunion - forgot how nice it was! Think I will have to get back down as often as I can now! Also had dolphins/porpoises close to the shore yesterday!” - J from limerick
And a little off-topic but relates to the above text and made me LOl:
“Hey P, I rang Dingle Seaworld yesterday and they recorded my call for training...porpoises lol!” - Tony the Artist'
- "Solomon’s Hole, Hook, Co Wexford!"
- “P, have you ever jumped off the Guillamene, Tramore, Co Waterford?” – yep and it is brilliant!
- “Finian’s Bay, Co Kerry. It’s favourite with surfers and bodyboarders, this spot is also good for swimmers!”
@sweetpmac beautiful beaches in wexford and the wild Atlantic away but best swimming is Sandycove&the40ft #stairwaytoheaven #rejuvenating pic.twitter.com/nsqi7Xr8bd— Siobhain O'Shea (@sooshea) May 29, 2017
@sweetpmac Or if you're sensible and adventurous, the nuns beach in Ballybunion is to die for. Tide awareness a must. pic.twitter.com/HaHSiv8XWX— Jerry Lane (@JerryLane_) May 29, 2017
@sweetpmac gotta be Derrynane 😀 pic.twitter.com/yUi4DVkd2A— duncan o cleirigh (@blackwaterdunc1) May 29, 2017
@sweetpmac Duncannon in Wexford, Paula. You can nearly walk across the harbour cause it's shallow for ages, and warm too in the summer😎— john martin (@johnj2555) May 29, 2017
***Always be safe while sea swimming, and please visit the Irish Water Safety website for some tips on how to swim enjoyably and safely in the sea!