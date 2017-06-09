It turns out that everyone was en route to the airport to go on holidays this morning – and the only thing more cheerful than That Friday Feeling is That FLY-DAY Feeling! We got this text into The Early Breakfast:

“Paula we’re off to Portugal today! We’re en route to the airport so can you say hi to Emer and Jack, and kids Aoibhin and Joseph. Last summer, Mammy fell and broke her wrist on holidays so we are going to be extra careful this year – arm in a cast by the pool is a pain!” – Emer, Co. Louth

NIGHTMARE! What’s the worst thing that ever happened to you on holidays? Holiday horrors are below, and beware – there is heartbreak, cockroaches and diarrhoea to bait the band.

“Paula I was dumped on holiday 4 years ago. 2 days into a 2 week holiday. WORST EVER. I’m now engaged to a lovely man – so thankful that relationship ended but will never forget how upset I was and so far away from home!”

“Hey Paula. The cap in my front tooth fell out in the pool blowing up my daughters arm bands last year. I looked like a Jeremy Kyle participant for the rest of the hols!” - Thunder Pants, Cork

“Paula like that other lady earlier, I was also dumped on holiday. I decided to stay anyway, no way was I going home single AND without a holiday. She had same idea – only the next night, I was struck down with food poisoning and while I was stuck in the bathroom with allsorts happening my everything, she had met someone on a night out and spent the wee hours flirting and drinking with him on the balcony. If anyone can beat that, they deserve a MacSweeney beanie! It was hell.” - Dec

“Hi P. In Brazil, I used my credit card once, at a restaurant. When I come home I find 3k of electronics were purchased at some online store in Brazil. Brazilliant!”

“Will ya send my condolences to lad who got dumped on holiday I feel his pain, I wouldn't be surprised if she poisoned him!” - Dave

“Travelling South America a few years ago, I had met a guy, a fellow traveller off whom I fancied the pants. We were doing a hike in the heat and a monkey threw its shite on me. The indignity. The more he laughed the more hysterical I got.”

“Broke my leg in Spain. Nothing exciting – literally slipped off a roasting hot pathway. Cast for the rest of the holiday in 35 degree heat. Ugh!”

“Had literally everything I had stolen in Rome. Wallet, phone, credit cards money all gone – I was pick-pocketed and never ever thought that would happen to me. Lesson learned!”

“Hi Paula I went to Amsterdam and found out on way to the hotel that she was cheating on me because we had swapped phones and a text popped up. We had a big row and when I got to the hotel she had another bloke there with her! Her mates at home were raging so much that her cousin collected me from airport. 6 years later WE’RE so happily married with a 3 year old...and she’s still single!!” - Mick in Dundalk

“I went to Poland last year (not technically a holiday) but on the way home I was in the airport and began to feel unwell. It was only when we got on the plane I really began to feel it. I needed to go to the toilet but we got delayed on take-off because a woman had a panic attack. She was cleared by paramedics and eventually we took off and I could then go to the toilet. I spent the remainder of the flight at the toilet throwing up and severe you know what. Well we had to make an emergency landing to Berlin! The woman who had the panic attack had to be taken off the flight! I had to sit beside people while we took off and landed for the emergency landing throwing up into a bag. It was horrible I've never been that sick before or since! Not sure if it was food poisoning or vomiting bug but it was horrendous!” - Megan

“We were on our honeymoon in Santorini in ’08. We were just near the top of the volcano and I got a text asking if we were ok to get home? The airline had gone bust so we had to wait to see if the government put on a plane to repatriate. Then 2 years later, 10 of us went to Salou on a group holiday. We arrived at the hotel which we'd booked online to find it had gone bust during the night. We all had to pay again. Haven't gone foreign since!” – Aisling

“Hi Paula. Travelled to Crete to meet up with my then-girlfriend who when upon arrival dumped me. I ended up working in a kitchen in a restaurant by night for tips and free beer. One of the best jobs ever! - Peter in Cork

“Hi Paula, as a teenager I had some psoriasis on my scalp. My mam asked me to shave my head before going on a sun holiday as the sun would clear it up. I got a grade 2. While on holiday my mother used Immac to remove the rest of my hair! It didn't turn out so well! Needless to say 15 years later I still have the psoriasis and less hair.” - Joe in Carlow

“40 degrees in Lanzarote, apartment with no air conditioning, husband and two year old food poisoned- so miserable we paid 1000 euro for flights home! Still scarred!”