Every three minutes in Ireland someone gets a cancer diagnosis.

Every hour someone dies from cancer.

Cancer has taken family and frIends from us too soon and it has forced people the length and breadth of Ireland to dig deep and fight one of the scariest diagnoses a doctor can deliver.

The Irish Cancer Society has said that most cancer sufferers they speak to talk about a feeling of being alone, even during a time when they are surrounded by family and friends.

This September Today FM wants to make sure no one goes it alone and we want to go even further in our fight against cancer.

Today FM has launched its Dare to Care campaign in aid of The Irish Cancer Society.

Now in its second year, Today FM along with their presenters and listeners is hoping to raise €500,000 in the fight against cancer.

Presenters Ian Dempsey, Al Porter, Dermot & Dave, Matt Cooper and Louise Duffy were all on hand to launch this year’s campaign, each pledging to take on a dare of their own to raise as much as they can for a very worthy cause and encouraging their listeners to do the same.

So grab a mate, do a dare and Dare To Care this September to raise vital funds for a very worthy cause.

You can also text DARE TO 50300 to donate €4.00

Text costs €4. Irish Cancer Society will receive a minimum of €3.25. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278.