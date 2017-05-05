It's Friday night, and what else would you be at other than kicking back on the couch, looking forward to the weekend stretching out in front of you and catching up with your favourite Irish entertainer?

The Graham Norton Show is back and this week is a good one.

The amazing Jessica Chastain will join Hollywood legend Diane Keaton on the red couch, along with the legend that is Kevin Bacon and our very own Michael Fassbender will be on chatting about his new movie Alien: Covenant.

And the music is set to be brilliant too, with Gorillas taking to the stage at the end of the night.

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One at 10.40pm.