Here's What The Smashing Pumpkin Kids Look Like Now
The girls from the cover of the iconic album have reunited twenty five years after they first met.
As Billy Corgan explains in his Instagram post Ali and LySandra had never known each other before the shoot.
This is gorgeous.
And apparently brought a tear to Billy Corgan's eye...awwww.
"On such a special day in SP history, I want to take a moment to thank Ali and LySandra, who you might know were the little girls that I stood by and watched have their picture taken some 23 years ago (on what was a perfect LA afternoon). Never realizing that this moment in time would forever tie us, and go on to become such an iconic image in rock history. What's amazing is their chemistry with one another still leaps through the camera to this day and yet if memory serves they'd never met before that Siamese shoot. Which tells me their coming together, and the beauty that Melodie's shot captures, of youth and innocence, was meant to be SP's own, personal lucky star. So thank you thank you thank you Ali and LySandra, we adore you, and having you be a part of today's launch brings tears to my eyes. For life goes fast, and I can still see you in my mind's eye wearing crisp white dresses in a stranger's backyard, looking like little Mother Mary's, smiling and laughing into the sun." - @williampcorgan 📷: @hellomikeamico
A post shared by Smashing Pumpkins (@smashingpumpkins) on
The Smashing Pumpkins "Shiny And Oh So Bright” Tour- Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jeff Schroeder, and Jimmy Chamberlin celebrating songs from their first 5 albums: Gish, Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Adore, and Machina. Tickets available Friday Feb 23rd beginning at 10AM local. TOUR DATES 7/12 - Glendale, AZ 7/14 - Oklahoma City, OK 7/16 - Austin, TX 7/17 - Houston, TX 7/18 - Dallas, TX 7/20 - Nashville, TN 7/21 - Louisville, KY 7/22 - Atlanta, GA 7/24 - Miami, FL 7/25 - Tampa, FL 7/27 - Baltimore, MD 7/28 - Philadelphia, PA 7/29 - Uncasville, CT 7/31 - Boston, MA 8/1 - New York City, NY 8/4 - Pittsburgh, PA 8/5 - Detroit, MI 8/7 - Montreal 8/8 - Toronto 8/11 - Columbus, OH 8/13 - Chicago, IL 8/16 - Kansas City, MO 8/17 - Indianapolis, IN 8/19 - St. Paul, MN 8/20 - Omaha, NE 8/21 - Sioux Falls, SD 8/24 - Seattle, WA 8/25 - Portland, OR 8/27 - Oakland, CA 8/28 - Sacramento, CA 8/30 - Los Angeles, CA 9/1 - San Diego, CA 9/2 - Las Vegas, NV 9/4 - Salt Lake City, UT 9/5 - Denver, CO 9/7 - Boise, ID
A post shared by Smashing Pumpkins (@smashingpumpkins) on