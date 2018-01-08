Lana Del Ray has revealed that she is in the process of fighting a lawsuit for copyright infringement.

The alleged infringement stems from Del Rey’s song “Get Free” — off her newest album Lust for Life. Radiohead think the track is far too sonically similar to their hit song “Creep.” As a result, they’re asking for money. In fact they want ALL the money.

She tweeted:

See what you think. Here's Lana:

And the Radiohead lads:

Pretty close? What do you think?

We asked Lunchtime listeners for the songs that sound the same that have melted their musical minds. And here are some of the best.

WARNING: THESE COULD BREAK YOU

One Direction towards copyright infringement?

It doesn't stop there! Tons of you also texted in with this...

Pour Some Sugar On Midnight Memories!

Here's one we never thought of...Offaly boys Vs That Awfully Trendy Boy

Chasing Abbey - That Good Thing

Sounds like ... Tinie Tempah - Girls Like

We're all aware of the big kerfuffle between Ed Sheeran and TLC songwriters?

Well here it is...

Infact, they were so similar eventually Ed had to add Kandi Burruss and Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, and Kevin "She'kspere" Briggs to the song credits.

It seems nobody escapes the copycat accusations.

Bruno Mars has been accused of ripping off The Police. Someone has kindly mashed up Locked Out Of Heaven with Roxanne and apart from the chorus they are identical song twins!

And more recently, Noel Gallagher himself was on the receiving end of a Rickey Martin comparison:

Just try to sing the chorus in Holy Mountain without flinging your arms around like a mad yoke wailing, "She bangs, she bangs, oh baby yeah she moves, she moves!"

(NOTE: If you are dancing please leave the scissors in the stationary drawer)