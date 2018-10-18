Holly Willoughby presented her last show with her pal Phillip Schofield this morning. The pair have been presenting This Morning together since 2009 and have won numerous awards for the programme, including a BAFTA and an NTA. Who could forget this?

Holly is taking a break from This Morning as she gears up to go down under to join Declan Donnelly for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. This will be the first time the series has not been presented by duo Ant and Dec since it first aired in 2002. Holly is filling in for Ant McPartlin, who has taken a break from television after his divorce and drink-driving conviction.

Holly and Phillip got slightly emotional while presenting their last show together, but Schofe wasn't letting her go easily. He challenged her to a Bushucker Trial to prepare her for the Australian jungle.

Holly will be replaced by former member of The Saturdays, Rochelle Humes. There is no official start date for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2018, but the show usually starts the first or second week in November and lasts for three weeks.