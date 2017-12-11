Multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter Seán Corcoran aka Outsider, has just released his latest single Míol Mór Mara

Which means ‘sea whales’, or literally translates to ‘giant beasts of the sea’.

FIFA 18 have enlisted the track on their soundtrack of FIFA 18, which marks the first time EVER that the Irish language has been used in mainstream video gaming.

Sean says "the song is about a child with Down Syndrome I worked with when I was suffering from huge heartbreak, and it had a profound influence on my life. The kid was so inspiring and pulled me out of a dark place really just by spending time with him. It's got a lot of Biblical references to Jonah and the Whale, which is symbolic of diving into the sea of the unknown and becoming something far greater than yourself in a spiritual sense."

All profits from Miol Mor Mara will be donated to Down’s Syndrome Ireland.

Check out Míol Mór Mara here..