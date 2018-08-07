The 19 year old grump releases a summer slab of shady electro-pop on 1st June with “Hey Thomas”

ROE is 19-year-old grumpy multi-instrumentalist from Derry (Ireland), Roisin Donald. Laying down her unique brand of self-styled “Grumpy Electro-Pop”, she has been blazing a trail for young female indie artists across Ireland, UK, Europe and beyond.

Releasing independently through hometown label Fictive Kin Records, and with support from Help Musicians NI, ROE has already performed on the BBC Introducing Stage at Glastonbury, been the voice of a UK wide advertising campaign to promote her hometown of Derry and most recently had her music used as part of a TV and radio campaign for BBC Music NI.

After the success of her previous single “Wasted.Patient.Thinking.” (playlisted on radio across Ireland as well as gaining 13,000 Spotify streams on the first day of release), the young songsmith gets ready to release her latest tongue-lashing: “Hey Thomas”; an empowering tale of rising above the weight of judgement and expectation, served on a plate of upbeat electro-pop.

“Hey Thomas is a call out to bullies everywhere. I wrote this song for anyone who has ever been picked on, pushed around, teased or made to feel small because they look or act or dress differently to what’s labelled as normal. You should be able to do what makes you feel good without feeling self-conscious because of other people’s small-minded judgements. Their opinions don’t matter, and as long as you’re happy then who cares what they think.” ROE

You can find ROE across the Irish festival circuit this summer, including appearances at Body & Soul, Indiependence and Castlepalooza.

Hey Thomas’ is released on 1st June on Fictive Kin Records, available worldwide via all major digital retailers.

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hD9NVih5nf8" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe>