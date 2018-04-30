Electro-pop and dance duo, Alex & Echoes, is composed of singer Jessica Smith and producer and instrumentalist Cormac Butler who both hail from Portmarnock in Dublin.

They’ve been announced as special guests to Chainsmokers and Rita Ora when they play the RDS in Dublin on June 24th.

Both come from musical backgrounds. Jessica’s father is a trained baritone while Cormac was taught how to play the violin, the piano and guitar from a young age.

They describe their work as “expertly crafted songwriting with hooks that burrow deep into the memory, delivered by vocalists with power, poise and an innate ability to convey a spectrum of emotions”.

‘Weeping Ink’ is their latest single:



