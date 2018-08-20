Appela's Dara Quilty and Ronan Nolan are back with their brand new track 'City Limits'.

This is their 4th single from their soon to be released debut album. It follows ‘Graceful Dancer’, 'We Met at a Party' and 'Logic'.

The duo made a serious mark on the live front having packed out their headline show in Whelan’s Main Room, which included some A-list fans in attendance like Ed Sheeran, Saoirse Ronan and Irish football legend Damien Duff! They followed that up with a slew of festivals before decamping to the studio to complete their album.

