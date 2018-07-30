Brothers Harry & Alfie Hudson Taylor are back with their new track 'Easy Baby'.

The single, which is taken from their EP 'Feel It Still', is a follow on from 'Run With Me' and 'Old Soul' which clocked up over a million plays each on Spotify,

They've just performed a string of sold out gigs and festivals and they're heading out to do more. They'll be at Cork's Indiependence on August 4th and, if you fancy something really special, they'll be performing 5 nights in Whelan's in the buildup to Christmas. For details on these and all other gigs, check out their Facebook page.