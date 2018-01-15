Dublin brothers Alfie and Harry Hudson-Taylor are this week's Homegrown Hero on Dermot & Dave, and it's not their first time to hold the honour.

Their infectious track 'Feel It Again' had the nation's toes tapping last year, and featured heavily on the Today Fm playlist - so it's no wonder it made the cut for the segment previously.

'Run With Me' oozes their feel-good, free-spirited vibe and will once again delight ears across the world.

The lads are currently touring the UK and Europe, and will hit Ireland in March for a string of gigs across the country.

Keep the tunes coming fellas, we love what ye do!

To keep up-to-date with all their news, checkout their homepage here

You can catch a new Homegrown Hero every Monday on Dermot & Dave from 9am.