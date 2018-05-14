Former HomeTown band member Josh Gray has just launched his solo music career with an ambitious, punchy and energetic debut single titled ‘We Should Run’.

The Wicklow native has been gearing up to launch his own solo career for some time now and has been busy writing and recording since the departure of Louis Walsh’s chart topping boyband HomeTown in 2016 – of which Josh was a member.

Josh has been mastering his craft and readying himself, working alongside some of the industry’s best writers, producers and musicians.

His debut single ‘We Should Run’ paints the picture of small town syndrome in Ireland for many young people .

The opening line ‘We’ve got to get out while we’re young is a very relatable statement for many young adolescents in 2018.