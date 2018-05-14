Supporting brilliant Irish music

Former  HomeTown  band  member  Josh  Gray  has  just  launched  his  solo  music  career  with  an ambitious,  punchy  and  energetic  debut  single titled ‘We  Should  Run’.  

The  Wicklow  native  has  been gearing  up  to   launch  his  own  solo  career  for  some  time  now  and  has  been  busy  writing  and  recording  since  the  departure  of  Louis  Walsh’s  chart  topping  boyband HomeTown in  2016 – of  which  Josh  was  a  member.  

Josh  has  been   mastering his  craft  and  readying   himself, working  alongside  some of the  industry’s  best  writers,  producers and  musicians.

His  debut  single  ‘We  Should  Run’  paints  the  picture  of  small  town  syndrome  in  Ireland  for  many  young  people  .  

The  opening  line  ‘We’ve  got  to  get  out  while  we’re  young is  a  very  relatable  statement  for  many  young  adolescents  in  2018. 