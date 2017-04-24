Meet The Blue are a Irish/Canadian indie band based in Toronto.

Front man Darragh O' Sullivan is originally from Limerick but crossed the Atlantic to Toronto in 2013.

The band released their first official self release EP in 2012 called "Flux"...with the main single "Shut up and Dance" gaining the band huge recognition both here and abroad.

Since then MTB has been playing shows and festivals in Canada and are set to release their most exciting EP to date this summer.

You can discover more from the band and keep up to date with new music and gigs on their Facebook and Twitter.