The name Mik Pyro is definitely one you've heard before. Previously part of Republic of Loose, Mik is releasing his first solo single.'Very Strange', which is the first single from his forthcoming album, is out on June 5th.

Mik says the single shows us that no matter how dark, depraved and strange things get, music is all that matters to him and that loss, misery, loneliness, debauchery, and pain cannot compete with his drive to be an innovative artist.

If you want to see Mik live, he'll be launching the single on June 6th in Whelan's. For information on this and anything else, head over to his Facebook page.