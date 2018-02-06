There has been massive talk about Derry Girls over the past few weeks, as the sitcom has captured the imagination and laughter of the nation, but it's a Derry girl in the world of music who has captured our ears this week.

Roisin Donald, who is better known by the name ROE, is a multi-instrumentalist from the north of the country. The 19-year-old has been wowing audiences across the globe over the past couple of years and although she is relatively new on the scene, has already played at the Glastonbury Festival by performing on the BBC Introducing Stage last year.

She describes her music as "Grumpy Electro Pop" as the songwriter experiments with pop hooks, lush synths, big drum machines and her trusted sidekick - her Stratocaster guitar.

Her latest track Wasted.Patient.Thinking was released on January 26th and we're loving ROE's sound. Her music, mixed with her cool vibe and short hairstyle reminds us of another queen of synth-pop, La Roux. We're sure she's just as Bulletproof too!

Here's a recent showcase set she did for 3voor12. Wasted.Patient.Thinking can be heard from the 4 minute mark:

To find out more, and keep up-to-date with her music, you can check ROE out on her Facebook and Twitter.

