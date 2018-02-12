We keep the Irish tunes pumping out of the speakers here on Dermot and Dave, and this week's heroes are a band called State Lights with their track Peace Will Come, which was mixed by Mark Needham (The Killers, Imagine Dragons, P!nk etc).

The group is made up of singer Shosby O'Brien, guitarist Joe Regan, drummer Paul Ridgeway and bassist Noel Perry. They met as students at BIMM Music College Dublin (British and Irish Modern Music) and decided to work on a project, resulting in them creating the band in May of 2014.

Since then the guys have released two EPs, Breakout and The Disguise and are Considered Rising Stars for 2018.

The lads are hugely influenced by the classic sound of the 80's and it's very evident in their work. We're getting a real The Smiths and The Killers vibe off their latest hit, so we cannot wait to see what the future holds.

The four piece alternative/indie rock band also have a cool video to accompany their latest work. You might recognise a few faces in it...

To find out more, and follow their progress, you can head over to their Facebook page by clicking here.

You can catch our Homegrown Hero every day on Dermot & Dave from 9am.