Malachy, Gerry, JPR & Gar are back with their brand new single 'Plastic Oceans'.

The track, which was recorded in London, aims to spread the serious environmental message that our beaches, coastlines, rivers, cities and towns need to be kept litter and plastic free if society is to help prevent our oceans from becoming more polluted.

If you want to catch the guys live, and we highly recommend that you do, they're performing all around the country this summer. Just click here to find out where and get your tickets.