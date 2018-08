Formed in 2017, True Tides is the indie pop project of Cian, Conor and Eoghan MacSweeny, three brothers from Cork, now living in Dublin.

'Automatic' is the second single from True Tides.

They play their first headline show in Soundhouse, Dublin on September 15th 2018, and open for All Tvvins in the Cork Opera House on Octover 27th.