Villagers return with A Trick Of The Light, the first single from their upcoming album The Art Of Pretending To Swim.

Villagers' Conor O’Brien has a string of accolades under his belt including two Ivor Novello Awards (the most recent being 2016’s Album Award for Darling Arithmetic), two Mercury Music Prize nominations and is also a previous winner of the Choice Music Prize.

Villagers have a string of live dates across Europe this summer so make sure to head over to their Facebook to keep up to date.