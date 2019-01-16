Westlife, finally return with their highly anticipated first new single in eight years, ‘Hello My Love’, out now. ‘Hello My Love’ is written and produced by superstar hitmakers Ed Sheeran and Steve Mac, and is a soaring solid gold pop anthem featuring the band's trademark stunning vocals and harmonies.

The song is set to return Westlife to their rightful place as the Kings of Pop. Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian announced their return to music in October 2018 to a frenzy of media coverage and social media activity.

The band have signed a new record deal with Virgin EMI, with a new album to follow later this year. Westlife will tour the UK and Ireland for the first time in seven years this May, June and July, with ‘The Twenty Tour’. Celebrating Westlife's 20th anniversary, the tour will kick off in Belfast on 25th May 2019, with the run of live shows ending in Dublin on 5th July. 'The Twenty Tour' is Westlife's fastest selling tour of all time. The band sold an incredible 400,000 tickets in just 48 hours.

The shows will see the global pop kings perform brand new songs, alongside their greatest hits and all 14 of their UK No.1 hits including as 'Swear It Again', ‘Flying Without Wings', ‘You Raise Me Up’ and 'Unbreakable'.