Yet another cracking tune from this band.

Conor and David, who have been best friends since they were small kids, joined forces with Callum and Ed in early 2016 and Wild Youth was born.

Their first two singles, 'All Or Nothing' and 'Lose Control' amassed over half a million Spotify streams and earned them headline shows.

Now, working with The Script's Danny and Mark, they've released 'Can't Move On' and we're tipping it to be the song of the summer.

The lads have a string of live dates coming up so make sure you get along to see them over the summer, it will be so, so worth it.

Here's when and where you can catch them:

June 23rd - Sea Sessions, Donegal

June 24th - Belsonic, Belfast with Gavin James & The Script

June 25th - The Marquee Cork, with The Script

June 26th - The Marquee Cork, with The Script

July 21st - 3Arena Dublin with The Coronas

August 4th - Indiependance, Cork

For info on gigs and more, head over to their Facebook.