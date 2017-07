Miles Graham is a talented man from Clondalkin in Dublin.

He is based in Sligo.

Let It Shine is out now.

The video was shot by our very own Peter Cooney (videographer at Today FM). The video features actor/comedian Eric Lalor (Cathal from Fair City).

Gigs:

Harbour Bar, Bray

Thurs 22th June 2017

His band are:

Scott Kohlmann on guitar, Barry Donoghue on bass & Eoin Redmond on drums. (From Dublin & Galway)

Social Media:

milesgraham.com

twitter.com/IAM_MILESGRAHAM



facebook.com/MilesGrahammusic