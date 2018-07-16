He's the man behind one of the biggest Irish songs of all time, and he's just released what we think could be one of the hits of the summer.

Mark McCabe is Dermot and Dave's Homegrown Hero all week on Today FM with his new single 'Over Me'.

Mark has teamed up with Dublin native and upcoming singer starlet Aimée and Ovie, another Dublin based urban singer.

While it started as an R 'n' B track, Mark wanted to bring back the big summer feels and we think he's done it well.

It's our Homegrown Hero all week on Dermot and Dave...supporting Irish music on Today FM.