We know Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is pretty darn tall.

Our 6"4 leader towers above his colleagues..

Leo Varadkar - officially 15ft taller than Michael D. pic.twitter.com/Th5tnRQOAj — Kevin Coghlan (@kevin_coghlan) September 3, 2017

On Saturday he uploaded his weekly message on Twitter, filled with Brexit negotiations news updates on the country.

But more importantly, has Leo Varadkar been shopping at the Leprechaun Museum?

Standing up for Ireland's interests during Brexit. Here's my weekly message. Sign up to receive this by email: https://t.co/KcNX4L55g7 pic.twitter.com/nYZiCPeNag — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) December 16, 2017

His enormous lamp and chair make him look so tiny!

Did Wayne Szalinski's shrinking machine hit his house before the cameras started rolling?

Or did they film the weekly update from the set of The Borrowers?

This is not helping the “everyone in Ireland is a leprechaun” stereotype — Darth Irving (@SaltTakeCity) December 16, 2017

Or maybe he's just gradually turning into a Christmas elf?