What Has Happened?

We know Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is pretty darn tall.

Our 6"4 leader towers above his colleagues..

On Saturday he uploaded his weekly message on Twitter, filled with Brexit negotiations news updates on the country.

But more importantly, has Leo Varadkar been shopping at the Leprechaun Museum?

His enormous lamp and chair make him look so tiny!

Did Wayne Szalinski's shrinking machine hit his house before the cameras started rolling?

Or did they film the weekly update from the set of The Borrowers?

Or maybe he's just gradually turning into a Christmas elf?