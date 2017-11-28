Last Sunday on the Sunday Business Show, we talked to Des McSwiggan, founder of Hope Beer. Hope Beer is a range of premium craft beers brewed at Howth Junction, Dublin.

The Hope story started out at the end of 2015 with a core range of three beers brewed under contract, a plan to build a brewery and a dream to develop a first-class company. The business is owned by a group of old school-friends with a passion for beer and business.

What started out as a series of late-night kitchen table discussions is now an award-winning brewery with a rapidly expanding range of beers. Although Hope is the main brand, each beer has its own distinct name, story and taste experience.

As Conall mentions, The Sunday Business Show loves to empower SME’s just like their sponsor Gas Networks Ireland. Hope Beer are just one of the Irish businesses benefitting from energy savings of up to 35% thanks to Ireland’s natural gas network.

Listen back to the interview:

Gas Networks Ireland owns and operates the natural gas network in Ireland. Choosing natural gas offers real financial benefits for businesses. Another bonus is that natural gas never has to be ordered or stored away; it's always there ready to keep your business going – read all the amazing benefits here .

Gas Networks Ireland continues to extend the natural gas network too. Works are currently taking place to extend the network to Listowel, having recently expanded to Nenagh and Wexford towns. You can check online whether you’re in a location that can connect - check here .

Thanks to Gas Networks Ireland we also got the chance to give away an iPad to one lucky listener!

Make sure to tune in to the Sunday Business Show every Sunday from 10am where we do business differently!